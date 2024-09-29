Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Insider Sells £1,239,024.60 in Stock

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) insider Thierry Garnier sold 382,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.34), for a total transaction of £1,239,024.60 ($1,659,111.68).

LON KGF opened at GBX 325 ($4.35) on Friday. Kingfisher plc has a one year low of GBX 198.30 ($2.66) and a one year high of GBX 333.50 ($4.47). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 285.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 262.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,805.56, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

KGF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 310 ($4.15) to GBX 350 ($4.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.35) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

