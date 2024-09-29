Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Insider Sells £1,239,024.60 in Stock

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) insider Thierry Garnier sold 382,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.34), for a total transaction of £1,239,024.60 ($1,659,111.68).
Kingfisher Trading Up 0.0 %
LON KGF opened at GBX 325 ($4.35) on Friday. Kingfisher plc has a one year low of GBX 198.30 ($2.66) and a one year high of GBX 333.50 ($4.47). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 285.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 262.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,805.56, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.95.
Kingfisher Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kingfisher
About Kingfisher
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kingfisher
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.