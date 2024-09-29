La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in September

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the August 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.1 days.
La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Stock Performance
Shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme stock remained flat at $43.00 during trading hours on Friday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.46.
La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Company Profile
