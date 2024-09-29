La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in September

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the August 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.1 days.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme stock remained flat at $43.00 during trading hours on Friday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.46.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Company Profile

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme engages in the gaming operation and distribution business in France and internationally. It offers lottery games, such as draw and instant games at points of sale and online; sports betting at points of sale; online poker; online horse-race and sports betting; betting and risk management services to sports betting operators; digital gaming platform; and s sports betting technology, as well as holds and administers draws for participating lotteries.

