Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.09% from the company’s current price.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. OTR Global began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $21.65 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average is $20.27.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $75,946.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $75,946.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $736,461. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth about $8,552,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 42,745 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

