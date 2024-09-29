Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a moderate buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.59.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.19. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 2.32.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,965,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,267,000 after buying an additional 246,741 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $25,993,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $1,229,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 361,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,097,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,071,000 after buying an additional 49,696 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

