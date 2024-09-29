Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,976,400 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 7,407,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,796,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Lotus Resources Stock Down 4.3 %

LTSRF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.20. 124,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,960. Lotus Resources has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.

About Lotus Resources

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia and Africa. Its flagship project is 85% owned the Kayelekera Uranium project located in Malawi, Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

