Marco Dacosta Galego Sells 184,920 Shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Stock

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Marco Dacosta Galego sold 184,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total transaction of C$512,228.40.

Marco Dacosta Galego also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Marco Dacosta Galego sold 2,801 shares of Calibre Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.41, for a total value of C$6,736.41.

Calibre Mining Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:CXB opened at C$2.65 on Friday. Calibre Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.16 and a 52 week high of C$2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.05. The company has a market cap of C$2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Calibre Mining ( TSE:CXB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$187.89 million for the quarter. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.30%. Equities analysts predict that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.3934192 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calibre Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.90.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

