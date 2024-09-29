Markforged’s (MKFG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Markforged from $1.30 to $0.85 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Markforged alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MKFG

Markforged Price Performance

Markforged stock opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. Markforged has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $96.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Markforged had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 134.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Markforged will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markforged

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Markforged by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 525,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 142,965 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markforged by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 839,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 241,706 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markforged by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,864,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 561,304 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markforged by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,832,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 237,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners L P boosted its holdings in shares of Markforged by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 14,731,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 136,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Markforged

(Get Free Report)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.