Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Down 21.0% in September

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the August 31st total of 18,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

MTR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,197. Mesa Royalty Trust has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.47.

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a net margin of 76.94% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0018 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Mesa Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.31%.

Mesa Royalty Trust owns overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It holds interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

