National Bank Financial Comments on TFI International Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TFI International in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 25th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.00. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $6.85 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2025 earnings at $8.56 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TFI International from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TFI International from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on TFI International from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on TFI International from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $137.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. TFI International has a 12-month low of $104.91 and a 12-month high of $162.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TFI International by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,118,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 111,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,192,000 after acquiring an additional 87,223 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd grew its position in shares of TFI International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 381,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,932,000 after acquiring an additional 24,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.42%.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

