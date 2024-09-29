National Bankshares Cuts TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$209.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$221.00 to C$209.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TFI International from C$245.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Desjardins downgraded TFI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$207.00 to C$219.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$199.00.

Shares of TSE TFII opened at C$186.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$201.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$198.69. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$144.42 and a 52 week high of C$220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In related news, Director Leslie Abi-Karam bought 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$154.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,390.60. In other TFI International news, Director Leslie Abi-Karam purchased 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$154.09 per share, with a total value of C$52,390.60. Also, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$205.00, for a total value of C$410,000.00. Corporate insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

