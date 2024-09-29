National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

National Presto Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NPK stock opened at $74.43 on Thursday. National Presto Industries has a 12 month low of $69.58 and a 12 month high of $86.08. The firm has a market cap of $528.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.85.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.06 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 9.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Presto Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 607,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,288 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 30.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 57,300 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 77.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Presto Industries by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

