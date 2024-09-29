National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPKFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

National Presto Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NPK stock opened at $74.43 on Thursday. National Presto Industries has a 12 month low of $69.58 and a 12 month high of $86.08. The firm has a market cap of $528.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.85.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.06 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 9.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Presto Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 607,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,288 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 30.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 57,300 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 77.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Presto Industries by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

