National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
National Presto Industries Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NPK stock opened at $74.43 on Thursday. National Presto Industries has a 12 month low of $69.58 and a 12 month high of $86.08. The firm has a market cap of $528.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.85.
National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.06 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 9.59%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
National Presto Industries Company Profile
National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than National Presto Industries
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.