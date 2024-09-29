Northland Securities Boosts Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR) Price Target to $9.00

Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Northland Securities from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Gorilla Technology Group Price Performance

Gorilla Technology Group stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Gorilla Technology Group has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $13.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gorilla Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 173,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 1.93% of Gorilla Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gorilla Technology Group Company Profile

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

Further Reading

