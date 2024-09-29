Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.43.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $20.95 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.70.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $61,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

