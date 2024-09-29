NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Cut to C$14.50

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 32.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cormark raised shares of NuVista Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.88.

Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$10.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03. The stock has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.76. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$9.59 and a 1-year high of C$14.86.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.18. NuVista Energy had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of C$323.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$312.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 1.0234302 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$284,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 5,073 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.26, for a total value of C$67,267.98. Also, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$284,000.00. Corporate insiders own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

