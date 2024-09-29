NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Down 2.5% on Insider Selling

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) was down 2.5% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $120.35 and last traded at $120.97. Approximately 95,940,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 430,304,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.04.

Specifically, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 165,100 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total value of $20,021,677.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,420,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,107,588.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at $698,025,289.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.88 and a 200-day moving average of $108.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.99, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in NVIDIA by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 417,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,823,000 after acquiring an additional 141,930 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 901.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 843.8% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 570,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $70,513,000 after purchasing an additional 510,294 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 772.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 945.0% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 84,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 76,517 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

