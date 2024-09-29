NWF Group (LON:NWF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of NWF Group (LON:NWF – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

NWF Group Price Performance

NWF Group stock opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.18) on Thursday. NWF Group has a 52 week low of GBX 150 ($2.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 240 ($3.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 165.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 186.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £80.36 million, a PE ratio of 902.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Get NWF Group alerts:

NWF Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a GBX 7.10 ($0.10) dividend. This is an increase from NWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 4.24%. NWF Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,444.44%.

Insider Activity at NWF Group

About NWF Group

In other news, insider Amanda Burton bought 17,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £29,849.42 ($39,969.76). 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.