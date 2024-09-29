Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 808,200 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the August 31st total of 1,115,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days.

Patriot Battery Metals Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PMETF traded up C$0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.93. 22,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,479. Patriot Battery Metals has a twelve month low of C$1.75 and a twelve month high of C$8.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.44.

About Patriot Battery Metals

Patriot Battery Metals Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, platinum, and lithium deposits. Its flagship properties include Corvette- FCI project comprising 417 claims totaling 21,357 hectares located in Quebec.

