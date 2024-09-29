Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 808,200 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the August 31st total of 1,115,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days.
Patriot Battery Metals Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PMETF traded up C$0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.93. 22,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,479. Patriot Battery Metals has a twelve month low of C$1.75 and a twelve month high of C$8.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.44.
About Patriot Battery Metals
