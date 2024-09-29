Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Short Interest Update

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Power Assets Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HGKGY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937. Power Assets has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02.

Power Assets Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Power Assets Company Profile

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; and provides trust administration and management services.

