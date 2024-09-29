Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF (BATS:JULD) Declares Dividend of $0.47

Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF (BATS:JULD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4722 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF Price Performance
BATS JULD opened at $25.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.11.
About Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF
