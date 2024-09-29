Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF (BATS:JULD) Declares Dividend of $0.47

Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF (BATS:JULD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4722 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF Price Performance

BATS JULD opened at $25.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.11.

Get Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF alerts:

About Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – July (JULD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys JULD was launched on Jul 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.