Pro Reit (TSE:PRV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Pro Reit Price Performance

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$24.60 million during the quarter.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Pro Reit to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

