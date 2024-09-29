Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PB. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.50 to $82.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.58.

PB stock opened at $70.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $74.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.41.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $458.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,287,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,141,000 after buying an additional 532,241 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $32,842,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 247,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after acquiring an additional 193,953 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,359,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,799,000 after acquiring an additional 184,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 666,140.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 146,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 146,551 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

