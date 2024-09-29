PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the August 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PT Astra International Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of PT Astra International Tbk stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $6.73. 21,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,920. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. PT Astra International Tbk has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $8.28.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It provides cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and distributes automotive components for vehicle manufacturer and retail consumers; consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; and life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business.

