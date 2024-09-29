PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Trading Down 3.4 %
OTCMKTS:PTBRY traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,978. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.