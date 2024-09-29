PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Trading Down 3.4 %

OTCMKTS:PTBRY traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,978. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Corporate & International Banking, Institutional Banking, Enterprise & commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury, Head Offices, and Subsidiaries segments.

