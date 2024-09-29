Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Decreased by Wedbush

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $53.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,003,000 after acquiring an additional 929,251 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,294,000 after acquiring an additional 433,513 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,616,000 after acquiring an additional 376,549 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $15,553,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,109,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 74,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,243.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,109,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 74,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,243.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,073 shares of company stock worth $3,476,298 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Articles

