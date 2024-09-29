Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.89. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $12.91 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.21.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of COF opened at $149.09 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $88.23 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.27. The stock has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,893,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,599,720,000 after buying an additional 226,720 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,145,761,000 after buying an additional 8,900,241 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,991,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,761,000 after buying an additional 311,696 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,663,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,203,000 after buying an additional 189,843 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,331,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,204,000 after buying an additional 79,908 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.