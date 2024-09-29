Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Update

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS QUISF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. 4,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,095. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.30.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

