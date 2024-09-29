Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Update

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %
OTCMKTS QUISF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. 4,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,095. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.30.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile
