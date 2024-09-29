Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Raised to $195.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.1 %

RL stock opened at $196.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $108.60 and a 52 week high of $200.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.86.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 113,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

