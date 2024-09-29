Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Short Interest Up 55.2% in September

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the August 31st total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Performance
Shares of RPID stock remained flat at $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. 27,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,382. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.12. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.18.
Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 204.22% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts expect that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile
Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rapid Micro Biosystems
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.