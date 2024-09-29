Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Short Interest Up 55.2% in September

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the August 31st total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Performance

Shares of RPID stock remained flat at $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. 27,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,382. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.12. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.18.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 204.22% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts expect that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

In related news, CEO Robert G. Jr. Spignesi bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 540,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,809.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Rapid Micro Biosystems news, CEO Robert G. Jr. Spignesi purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,012 shares in the company, valued at $415,809.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard S. Kollender purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,718 shares in the company, valued at $74,472.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 175,000 shares of company stock worth $141,850. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.