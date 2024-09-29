Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,000 shares, an increase of 127.8% from the August 31st total of 212,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 664,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.64. 136,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,034. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $15.03.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.1915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBGLY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7,400.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBGLY

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.