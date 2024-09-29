Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,000 shares, an increase of 127.8% from the August 31st total of 212,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 664,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.64. 136,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,034. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $15.03.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.1915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.
