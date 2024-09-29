Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Update

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,839,300 shares, an increase of 94.3% from the August 31st total of 1,975,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 208.7 days.

Renesas Electronics stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,132. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19. Renesas Electronics has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $21.24.

Further Reading

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators with frequency translation, and crystal oscillator, and VersaClock programmable clocks.

