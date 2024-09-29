Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Update

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,839,300 shares, an increase of 94.3% from the August 31st total of 1,975,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 208.7 days.
Renesas Electronics Price Performance
Renesas Electronics stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,132. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19. Renesas Electronics has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $21.24.
Renesas Electronics Company Profile
