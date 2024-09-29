Robert Black Buys 500,000 Shares of Carnarvon Energy Limited (ASX:CVN) Stock

Carnarvon Energy Limited (ASX:CVN – Get Free Report) insider Robert Black bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$75,500.00 ($51,712.33).
Robert Black also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 25th, Robert Black acquired 1,000,000 shares of Carnarvon Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$165,000.00 ($113,013.70).
Carnarvon Energy Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 231.22, a quick ratio of 34.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Carnarvon Energy Company Profile
Carnarvon Energy Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia. It is also involved in the renewable fuels business. The company owns various interests in the Dorado, Pavo, Roc, Phoenix, and Phoenix South project located in the Bedout Sub-basin permits of Western Australia.
