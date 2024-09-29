Robert Graham Purchases 828,000 Shares of Schrole Group Ltd (ASX:SCL) Stock

Schrole Group Ltd (ASX:SCL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Graham acquired 828,000 shares of Schrole Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.48 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of A$397,440.00 ($272,219.18).

Schrole Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73.

Get Schrole Group alerts:

Schrole Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Schrole Group Ltd engages in the provision of software solutions and training services primarily to the education sector in Australia and internationally. It operates through Software and Training segments. The company offers administrative services; and software and training services to international and domestic schools.

Receive News & Ratings for Schrole Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrole Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.