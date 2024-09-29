Robert Graham Purchases 828,000 Shares of Schrole Group Ltd (ASX:SCL) Stock

Schrole Group Ltd (ASX:SCL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Graham acquired 828,000 shares of Schrole Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.48 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of A$397,440.00 ($272,219.18).
Schrole Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73.
Schrole Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schrole Group
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Schrole Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrole Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.