Roth Mkm Lowers Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $43.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Roth Mkm from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Celsius from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $32.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.00. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.85. Celsius has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at $59,449,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Celsius by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 332,980 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $587,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 40,754 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

