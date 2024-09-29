Salim Manji Buys 6,000 Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) Director Salim Manji purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,565.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Trading Down 0.6 %

TSE AX.UN opened at C$7.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$820.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.18. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12 month low of C$5.51 and a 12 month high of C$8.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

