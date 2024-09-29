SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Down 18.5% in September

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 29,200 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 310,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SCWorx Price Performance

WORX stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. SCWorx has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82.

Get SCWorx alerts:

About SCWorx

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

Receive News & Ratings for SCWorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCWorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.