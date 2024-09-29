SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Down 18.5% in September

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 29,200 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 310,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SCWorx Price Performance
WORX stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. SCWorx has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82.
