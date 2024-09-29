Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Short Interest Down 19.1% in September

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIPGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,200 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the August 31st total of 371,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHIP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Noble Financial raised shares of Seanergy Maritime to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at $300,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Seanergy Maritime by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 38,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.08. 263,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,187. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $250.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIPGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $43.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Seanergy Maritime’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

