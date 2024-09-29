Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Senior Officer Sells C$145,350.00 in Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.75, for a total value of C$145,350.00.

Michael Wayne Callihoo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

On Monday, August 26th, Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 1,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total transaction of C$12,500.00.

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 2.7 %

SES stock opened at C$12.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.43. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$337.00 million during the quarter. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 50.56%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on SES shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SES

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.