Sharon A. Decker Acquires 5,000 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) Director Sharon A. Decker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,844.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Culp Price Performance
Shares of Culp stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. Culp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $74.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.54 million for the quarter. Culp had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.51%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Culp in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Culp Company Profile
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
