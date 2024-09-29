Sharon A. Decker Acquires 5,000 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) Director Sharon A. Decker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,844.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Culp Price Performance

Shares of Culp stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. Culp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $74.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.54 million for the quarter. Culp had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Culp stock. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Culp, Inc. ( NYSE:CULP Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,038,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,000. Culp accounts for about 5.7% of Gate City Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gate City Capital Management LLC owned approximately 8.32% of Culp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Culp in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Culp

Culp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.