Short Interest in Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) Grows By 35.7%

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,700 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the August 31st total of 221,600 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Avalon GloboCare Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALBT opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35. Avalon GloboCare has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.44.

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter.

About Avalon GloboCare

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

