Short Interest in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Increases By 87.5%

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 586,600 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the August 31st total of 312,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Dai-ichi Life Price Performance

OTCMKTS DCNSF traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $25.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62. Dai-ichi Life has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Dai-ichi Life Company Profile

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, provides insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities.

