Short Interest in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Increases By 87.5%

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 586,600 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the August 31st total of 312,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Dai-ichi Life Price Performance
OTCMKTS DCNSF traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $25.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62. Dai-ichi Life has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.
Dai-ichi Life Company Profile
