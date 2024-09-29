Short Interest in Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Declines By 28.4%

Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Redeia Corporación Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of RDEIY stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $9.75. 7,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,822. Redeia Corporación has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91.

About Redeia Corporación

Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic).

