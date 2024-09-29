Short Interest in Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Declines By 28.4%

Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Redeia Corporación Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of RDEIY stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $9.75. 7,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,822. Redeia Corporación has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91.
About Redeia Corporación
