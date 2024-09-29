Short Interest in Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Decreases By 27.3%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ryohin Keikaku Price Performance

RYKKY stock remained flat at $18.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 37 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73. Ryohin Keikaku has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $20.60.

Get Ryohin Keikaku alerts:

About Ryohin Keikaku

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells apparel, household goods, and food items in Japan and internationally. It offers apparel products, comprising shirts, denim jeans, socks, sneakers, innerwear, sweaters, camisoles, cardigans, windbreakers, duffle coats, skirts, trousers, pajamas for adults and kids, maternity stoles, backpacks, handbags, case trolleys, hats, mufflers, gloves, stockings, umbrellas, slippers, sandals, and Japanese working clothes; household goods products, including towels, mattresses, toning water, skin care products, make-up tools, fragrance oils, aroma diffusers, air purifiers, stationary, storage boxes and cases, kitchenware, cutleries, refrigerators, toasters, kettles, juicers, mixers, coffee makers, rice cookers, cabinets, shelves, chairs, benches, sofas, beds, duvets, blankets, refillable bottles, baskets, buckets, cleaning tools, laundry supplies, emergency kits, reusable masks, clocks, flashlights, radios, speakers, extension cords, travel adapters, toys, and bicycles and tricycles; and food products, including retort pouch foods, baumkuchen banana, frying-pan-ready meal kits, butter chicken curry, cookies, crackers, canned foods, potato chips, seasonings, jams, soups, frozen foods, doughnuts, ice cream, coffee beans, sake, sparkling water, and apple juice, as well as houses.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryohin Keikaku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryohin Keikaku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.