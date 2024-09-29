Short Interest in Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Decreases By 27.3%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Ryohin Keikaku Price Performance
RYKKY stock remained flat at $18.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 37 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73. Ryohin Keikaku has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $20.60.
About Ryohin Keikaku
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ryohin Keikaku
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Ryohin Keikaku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryohin Keikaku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.