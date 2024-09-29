Short Interest in Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO) Increases By 37.7%

Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 543,400 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the August 31st total of 394,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Silvaco Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Silvaco Group stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. Silvaco Group has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $21.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.88.

Get Silvaco Group alerts:

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 million. Analysts forecast that Silvaco Group will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvaco Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Silvaco Group in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Silvaco Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Silvaco Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $640,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SVCO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvaco Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Silvaco Group

Silvaco Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silvaco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvaco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.