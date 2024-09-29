Short Interest in The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Decreases By 22.8%

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2024

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the August 31st total of 301,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 131,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Oncology Institute

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oncology Institute during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,186,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 101,542 shares in the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the first quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Tiff Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 235.1% during the second quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,418,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 995,280 shares in the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncology Institute Price Performance

TOI opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Oncology Institute has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.66.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Oncology Institute had a negative return on equity of 136.63% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $98.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.