Short Interest in The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Decreases By 22.8%

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the August 31st total of 301,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 131,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oncology Institute during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,186,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 101,542 shares in the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the first quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Tiff Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 235.1% during the second quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,418,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 995,280 shares in the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOI opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Oncology Institute has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.66.

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Oncology Institute had a negative return on equity of 136.63% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $98.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

