Short Interest in TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Increases By 31.4%

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the August 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Insider Transactions at TScan Therapeutics

In other TScan Therapeutics news, Director Barbara Klencke acquired 5,000 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $199,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TScan Therapeutics news, insider Zoran Zdraveski sold 164,686 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $951,885.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,258.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara Klencke purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $199,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $82,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its position in TScan Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TScan Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $5.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00. TScan Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 855.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TCRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

