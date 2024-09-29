Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Rises By 32.2%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,600 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the August 31st total of 282,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.9 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Stock Performance

Shares of Tsingtao Brewery stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51. Tsingtao Brewery has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $8.31.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

