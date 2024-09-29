Short Interest in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Decreases By 23.9%

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the August 31st total of 10,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Institutional Trading of Value Line

Value Line Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Value Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Value Line by 57.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

VALU opened at $45.60 on Friday. Value Line has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.55 million, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 22.29%.

Value Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Value Line’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

Featured Articles

