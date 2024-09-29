Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Short Interest Update

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,105,200 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the August 31st total of 1,535,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21,052.0 days.
Siemens Healthineers Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SEMHF remained flat at $55.51 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 986. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.46. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $47.99 and a 1 year high of $63.19.
About Siemens Healthineers
