Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Short Interest Down 39.6% in September

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the August 31st total of 203,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Society Pass Stock Down 5.7 %

SOPA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. 152,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,905. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. Society Pass has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Society Pass alerts:

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 million. Society Pass had a negative return on equity of 281.27% and a negative net margin of 190.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Society Pass will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Society Pass from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Society Pass

Society Pass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Society Pass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Society Pass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.