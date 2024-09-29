Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the August 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Source Capital Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SOR traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.78. 17,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,251. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.07. Source Capital has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $47.91.
Source Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2083 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
